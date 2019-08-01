Named the conditions for the extension of life by 10 years
Comply with all five conditions may add to the person an average of 10 years of active life, scientists say. These conditions involve regular physical activity and avoiding harmful habits and unhealthy foods.
Changing the way of everyday existence, women can lengthen your life by 14 years and men for 12 years. The announcement was made by scientists at Harvard University. A study conducted by them, ended with the verdict of experts that following all five healthy conditions provides a person with an average 10 years of active life. This writes the journal Circulation.
Researchers analyzed data on 78 865 44 women and 354 men. Their findings suggests that to prolong the life of the two sexes should observe the following principles:
According to the authors of the project, fulfilling these conditions, a woman of 50 years gets a significant chance to live another 43 years. A 50 year old man can expect to live another 38 years.