Named the daily rate of hair loss
How to protect hair from dryness.
The problem of dry hair are familiar to many girls — hair lost healthy Shine, become brittle and began to fall. There are several factors that affect the dryness and hair loss from improper care to disorders in the body.
Normal every person loses on average about 100 hairs per day. If you think about it, it is quite a lot. So, if you are brushing you see stray hairs — don’t get discouraged immediately. If a visual amount of hair on the comb is about the same — not to worry. But if you think that the intensity of deposition increased, that is to resort to some measures.
The first is to go to the doctor to rule out diseases that can cause problems with hair. If the hair loss is not associated with health problems, you should pay attention to care.
Wash hair
Experts recommend not to wash your hair with hot water. High temperature water damages the keratin layer of the hair and it becomes brittle and vulnerable. The water temperature should be about 40 degrees. And rinse your hair only needs cool water, and the fatter hair, the cooler should be water.
Water
Hair, like skin, need moisture. Thanks to her, they retain integrity, Shine and elasticity. Therefore, in order to protect the hair from dryness and loss — drink as much water as possible.
Hair drying
Try to minimize use of the dryer. Let your hair dry naturally. But if blow-drying can not be avoided, before using, apply a thermal protective product. In addition, drying your hair need correct: in the direction from roots to ends, and not Vice versa. So you’ll reduce heat impact on your hair.