Named the daily rate of hair loss

| August 2, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

How to protect hair from dryness.

Названа дневная норма потери волос

The problem of dry hair are familiar to many girls — hair lost healthy Shine, become brittle and began to fall. There are several factors that affect the dryness and hair loss from improper care to disorders in the body.

Normal every person loses on average about 100 hairs per day. If you think about it, it is quite a lot. So, if you are brushing you see stray hairs — don’t get discouraged immediately. If a visual amount of hair on the comb is about the same — not to worry. But if you think that the intensity of deposition increased, that is to resort to some measures.

The first is to go to the doctor to rule out diseases that can cause problems with hair. If the hair loss is not associated with health problems, you should pay attention to care.

Wash hair

Experts recommend not to wash your hair with hot water. High temperature water damages the keratin layer of the hair and it becomes brittle and vulnerable. The water temperature should be about 40 degrees. And rinse your hair only needs cool water, and the fatter hair, the cooler should be water.

Water

Hair, like skin, need moisture. Thanks to her, they retain integrity, Shine and elasticity. Therefore, in order to protect the hair from dryness and loss — drink as much water as possible.

Hair drying

Try to minimize use of the dryer. Let your hair dry naturally. But if blow-drying can not be avoided, before using, apply a thermal protective product. In addition, drying your hair need correct: in the direction from roots to ends, and not Vice versa. So you’ll reduce heat impact on your hair.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.