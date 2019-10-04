Named the diseases afflicting the joints
Many men after 40 suffer from pain in the joints.
Scientists told about any dangerous diseases can prevent regular pain.
Infectious arthritis
Arthritis is a group of diseases of the joints of an inflammatory nature. Sometimes the cause can be infection — Streptococcus, Staphylococcus aureus and others. Such a arthritis is called infectious. In this case, pain, swelling, redness, fever, restricted mobility. Also, the person may feel chills, aching muscles, weakness, lethargy. Should not tolerate this condition requires treatment to the doctor.
Gout
The disease can cause severe pain. Gout is often called the “disease of kings” or “disease of the rich”. Most often it provokes the lifestyle of a person, his eating habits. Symptoms include severe pain, abnormal compaction of the subcutaneous tissue with the formation of the so-called tophi, which can redden and swell. Most often affects the joints in the feet, especially the big toe.
Systemic lupus erythematosus
This disease is the result of a failure in immune function. The human immune system produces antibodies that damage questionable fabric. In addition to rashes on the cheeks and nose in shape of a butterfly, there are irregularities in the joints. Most often, the joints ache on the wrists and hands. A person experiences pain, produce discomfort in the muscles.
Rheumatoid arthritis
In this type of arthritis, the affected small joints. Scientists still don’t know why there is a violation, but I think the culprit of the infection. Also failure can occur due to strenuous physical exercise, emotional stress, violation of a hormonal background. Every year this disease becomes the cause of death of more than 10 thousand people. Even more are disabled.