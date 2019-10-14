Named the first symptoms of uterine fibroids
Experts in the field of medicine and health called the first symptoms pointing to probable development of uterine fibroids. At this time, the diagnosis in the world put almost every fourth woman aged 30-50 years.
Often, women are seen by a gynecologist at least once a year, thus reducing the possibility of identifying myomas of the uterus in the early stages, when treatment can be more effective and not too expensive. Experts do not recommend to neglect the visits to the specialist, thus reducing the risk of disease, severe complications and cancer. Moreover, you should pay attention to the symptoms indicating the likely problem, especially if the woman is at risk, that is, is overweight, suffers from hypertension or diabetes.
The first signs of fibroids medical experts call failures graph menstruation, increase of secretions during menstruation, bleeding between cycles. It is also possible these symptoms: pain in the lumbar region or lower abdomen, frequent urination, bloating, constipation, sleep disorders and the occurrence of pain during sexual intercourse. As a treatment for patients with uterine fibroids prescribe anti-inflammatory drugs and hormones, and if they do not give the desired effect, you may need surgery.