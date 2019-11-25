Named the first unexpected symptom of rheumatoid arthritis
Specialized doctors called first and very unexpected symptom of rheumatoid arthritis. We are talking about fatigue, which people usually do not pay attention.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune systemic disease affecting primarily the joints and connective tissue, nervous system, internal organs and even the skin. The disease manifests itself first and foremost fatigue. On this symptom you should pay attention to if he not only does not disappear, but is gaining strength on the rise. In this case, people can not get rid of the condition of weakness even after a good rest and full of peace. In addition to the signs of rheumatic fever include severe weight loss caused by poor appetite, sweating at temperature drops, morning stiffness of the joints, limitation of movement, swelling and redness. All this indicates inflammation in body tissues.
In addition, doctors say that in rheumatoid arthritis usually affects joints symmetrically, and in the later stages of the disease occurs deformity. Rheumatoid arthritis in severe cases can completely immobilize a person, so it should be addressed as soon as the diagnosis was made.