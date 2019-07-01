Named the five retaining clarity products

Experts called products, are able to keep a clear mind. If you stick to the right diet, the working capacity of the brain is not disturbed even in old age.

Названы пять сохраняющих ясность ума продуктов

Coffeeconsumed in moderate amounts can improve cognitive connections in the brain and reduce the risk of irreversible age-related changes. Vegetable protein and fats, contained in nuts, is also a beneficial effect on the mental body.

Vitamin-rich berries have antioxidant properties. To restore brain cells will help the apples, and dark chocolate will improve neural connections due to nutrients and glucose.

