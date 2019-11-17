Named the funniest photo 2019
November 17, 2019
The picture is titled so Grab your life for …
The funniest photo of 2019 was the work of Sarah Skinner, which she called “Grab life for…“ Photo won first place in the famous Comedy contest Wildlife Photography Awards-2019.
The photographer managed to capture the moment when a small lion cub plays with an adult lion. In particular, he tried to grab the clutches of “dignity“.
Skinner is proud of the happy and the first place in the contest.
I warms the soul the fact that this photograph will be the reason for the laughter and joy around the world, she said