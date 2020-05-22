Named the highest paid retired

While the average pension in Ukraine does not exceed 3200 UAH, former judges receive 50,000 UAH on a monthly basis.

Названы самые высокооплачиваемые пенсионеры

It is reported by Hvylya, citing the press service of the PFC.

“As of 1 April, the total number of pensioners in Ukraine amounted to 11 268 327 and the average size of pension payments – 3 170,14 UAH”, — stated in the message.

According to PFC, payment received:

  • old-age pensions – 8 467, 091, the average pension — 3 166,53 UAH;
  • disability – 1 411 732 people, the average pension is UAH 2 499,74;
  • in connection with the loss of a breadwinner – 538 157, the average pension — 2 753,18 UAH;
  • seniority – 218 988 people, the average pension – 2 882,06 UAH;
  • social pension — 75 of 971 people, the average pension is UAH 1 655,77;
  • lifetime allowance judges – 3 380 people, the average pension — 49 844,23 UAH.

In addition, pensions of military personnel 553 188, the average pension is UAH 5 378,17.

