Named the ideal Breakfast for losing weight and burning belly fat

| August 12, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Nutrition experts from the UK was named the best Breakfast for weight loss that consists of raspberry and yogurt. This combination is due to the fiber content of the berries and increased burning of belly fat due to lactic acid bacteria.

Назван идеальный завтрак для похудения и сжигания жира на животе

During a two-year study it was found that increasing the amount of fiber at 8 grams for every 1,000 calories resulted in weight loss of around 2.5 pounds. Raspberry in that respect have been a key product. Soluble fiber helps the work of friendly intestinal bacteria and contribute to overall fat loss, decreasing appetite. In combination with natural yoghurt fat burning effect of Breakfast increases, experts say. Dairy product improves metabolism, activates lipolysis inaccessible visceral abdominal fat, increases the production of hormones of joy, improves mood.

A recent experiment showed that Breakfast with slow releasing carbohydrates (oats or bran) for three hours before exercise can help to burn more fat, that should take into account. This action is due to the fact that morning meal increases the level of blood sugar.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.