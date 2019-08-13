Named the ideal Breakfast for losing weight and burning belly fat
Nutrition experts from the UK was named the best Breakfast for weight loss that consists of raspberry and yogurt. This combination is due to the fiber content of the berries and increased burning of belly fat due to lactic acid bacteria.
During a two-year study it was found that increasing the amount of fiber at 8 grams for every 1,000 calories resulted in weight loss of around 2.5 pounds. Raspberry in that respect have been a key product. Soluble fiber helps the work of friendly intestinal bacteria and contribute to overall fat loss, decreasing appetite. In combination with natural yoghurt fat burning effect of Breakfast increases, experts say. Dairy product improves metabolism, activates lipolysis inaccessible visceral abdominal fat, increases the production of hormones of joy, improves mood.
A recent experiment showed that Breakfast with slow releasing carbohydrates (oats or bran) for three hours before exercise can help to burn more fat, that should take into account. This action is due to the fact that morning meal increases the level of blood sugar.