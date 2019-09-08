Named the illness “manifested” on the facial features
Doctors told what changes with the face can be symptoms of diseases.
Eyes. If the area under the eyes often appear swelling, and the eyelids look swollen, it may indicate dysfunction of the thyroid gland or renal failure.
Another common symptom is twitching of the eyelid. If it is observed over a long period of time, this may indicate a low level of magnesium, which is also dangerous for the condition of the heart and blood vessels.
Forehead. On the forehead can suddenly appear deep transverse furrow – a symptom is a signal of violation of the gastrointestinal tract.
Emerging on the bridge of the nose sharp vertical lines – a possible sign produced in the body the liver and gallbladder.
Cheeks. If a person is often pale, and the skin has a greenish tint, you can most likely assume the presence of iron deficiency anemia is a condition, dangerous for its ability to affect decrease in immunity and the occurrence of complications in the heart and lungs.
In turn, the redness of the face, not related to the influence of external factors, can be a symptom of diabetes and hypertension.
Nose. In the form of a bluish tip of the nose can manifest in disorders of the heart and lungs. The red nose indicates blood pressure.
Lips. With the emergence of cracks in the corners of the lips associated with a deficiency of b vitamins and of minerals, such as iron and zinc, may reduce the immune system and is dangerous for the condition of the nervous system. In particular, due to the lack of these micronutrients develop depression, increased anxiety.