Named the main cause of heart disease in young people
Cardiologists from Portugal voiced the main reason for the development in youth of heart disease. According to them, boys and girls lead an irregular lifestyle. He has a negative impact on the work of the main organ in the body.
According to a study by Portuguese experts, the decisive factor in this matter is not genetics. In the experiment, the physicians agreed to participate 1075 people under the age of 50 years. Doctors have found that the development of cardiovascular diseases affected by physical inactivity, high blood pressure, cholesterol accumulated.
With regard to genetics, the premature occurrence of heart disease in young people it plays an important role, but many people use this factor as an excuse. Most patients tell doctors that the problem can not be avoided due to the fact that the family who already suffered from them. At the same time, such people lead a sedentary lifestyle, smoke a lot and eat the wrong food, increasing the accumulation of cholesterol.