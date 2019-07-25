Named the main cause of premature death
Scientists have named the main cause of premature death obesity. According to information received in the course of the study data, the risk is every 11 people.
In the past, scientists increasingly argue that obesity is becoming a global problem for mankind. This is confirmed by numerous scientific studies. Was no exception and one of the recent works. The study’s authors has received evidence that in most cases premature death due to obesity. A person’s appearance does not have the values, it is important that the abnormal body fat covering the internal organs and prevent them from fully operational, which significantly increases the risks.
According to statistics published by the experts, the diagnosis of obesity put about 670 million people on the planet. Scientists call this number threatening. To get rid of obesity is possible through diet, medical treatment, psychotherapeutic methods, and also dramatically changing your lifestyle.