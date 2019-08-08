Named the main danger of escalators for health
Millions of people around the world are forced to use the escalators installed in subway and shopping centers. Were similar to the climbs and descents are dangerous to health.
Most escalators are installed deep underground and cause the fall of people with cardiovascular diseases. During the descent the pressure changes, causing discomfort and dizziness. The problem lies in the vestibular apparatus, feeding the brain signals during movement. As a result, the person has shortness of breath and increasing heart rate.
Doctors recommend a cold people to abandon the use of escalators, as they may be disoriented. To walk on the electric ladder can only be completely healthy citizens.
