Named the main danger of hormonal imbalance
Is it true that menopause “younger” what to do with a hormonal imbalance and can regulate your weight with hormone therapy, said the expert Natalia Muse.
This endocrinologist state University “Institute of endocrinology and metabolism named after V. P. Komissarenko of the NAMS of Ukraine” Natalia Musi said in comments Some.
According to her, sometimes the cause of overweight is a disease of the endocrine system, controlled by hormonal therapy.
The main cause of obesity and overweight is an energy imbalance in which caloric intake exceeds the body’s energy needs,
– the endocrinologist said.
Hormonal imbalance is treated by hormonal therapy
She also confirmed that the climax is really “younger”. And all because of chronic stress, toxins and poor nutrition.
These things lead to hormonal imbalance, subsequently, this leads to menopausal complaints at a relatively young age.
Natalia Muse noted that hormonal imbalance is a very dangerous phenomenon, because the hormones control the body from States of mind to behavior, body shape, food preferences and response to stress.
Hormonal imbalance causes accumulation of fat and weight gain, and many other unpleasant symptoms such as PMS, acne, migraine, cellulite, loss of libido, menstrual disorders, menopause problems and burnout,
said the endocrinologist.
Therefore, if you notice these symptoms, you should consult a doctor, who, with the right hormone therapy will eliminate the dysfunctions of the endocrine system.
Climax “younger”, so if you experience negative symptoms should consult a doctor
Who is the endocrinologist? This is the doctor who performs the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases associated with the structure and function of the endocrine glands, hormonal disorders: thyroid, hypothalamus, pancreas, pituitary and adrenal glands.