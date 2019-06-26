Named the main danger of pears and apples for Allergy sufferers

Apples, pears, hazelnuts and fruits are dangerous for people with allergies. The situation said allergist Helen Bobrikov.

Названа основная опасность груш и яблок для аллергиков

The doctor believes that cross-Allergy provoking molecules of organic substances, similar in structure. The body confuses the different types of products due to the presence of identical protein molecules. For example, 70% of people allergic to birch pollen sensitive to nuts, plums, peaches, cherries, pears and apples. When cross-reactions may start itching and swelling of the larynx. Symptoms appear suddenly and soon pass. In a few cases required emergency medical care.

The allergist recommends for withdrawal reactions use antihistamines. If the person feels nasal congestion, itching, can’t breathe, call an ambulance.

