Named the main danger treatment baking soda
Baking soda is used in the apartment, the garden, the kitchen, and sometimes for treatment. Experts have studied the issue and called the main danger of this type of unconventional therapy.
Club soda is often used to combat heartburn, occurs due to the acidity. Prolonged and regular use of the substance leads to an increase in the volume of carbon dioxide and hydrochloric acid produced by the body. As a result, the problem is compounded by the bloating.
Long-term use of baking soda disrupts the acid-alkaline balance, leading to the growth of bacteria, microbes, damage to the mucosa that is threatened by the emergence of chemical burns or ulcers. If you experience health problems should not self-medicate, since a correct diagnosis and the appointment can be given only by doctors.