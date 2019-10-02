Named the main dangers of the use of Hematogen
In the Soviet Union the extract can be purchased in almost every pharmacy, and the doctors believed that the candy bull’s blood is an effective preventive measure for iron deficiency. Experts in the field of medicine and health called the main danger in the use of this product.
Popular in the Soviet Union and the former Soviet Union Hematogen invented in Switzerland, but there he did not have much demand, so the production turned. In the West for decades, the doctors keep telling about the dangers of the bar, but domestic experts have long disagreed with this view, recommending it to patients with iron deficiency and poor diet. Recently experts told, why the extract can be considered a threat. First it is noted that during the slaughter of animals whose blood is then used in the manufacture of a prophylactic, in a biological fluid receives a large amount of cortisol. This can have a negative influence on the child’s body, worsening of memory, lowering the concentration and causing the nervousness.
Another danger is getting into the blood of animals with different food supplements which can be and antibiotics. In addition, modern drugs may cause the development of obesity, as manufacturers often make changes to the classic recipe, adding more sugar, honey, molasses, which increases the caloric content of a candy bar and reduces the beneficial effect.