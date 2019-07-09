Named the main differences between the summer diet winter
Many have heard about summer and winter diets. Expert Oksana Kolomytseva told the main difference of the seasonal menu.
The expert explained that intuitive eating means that the body’s need for certain products. Summer and winter diet is subordinate to this concept, as in the cold season a person wants fatty foods, and in warm vegetable.
Food in the heat is different from the winter diet. First, the products should be easy. Second, the season to stock up on vitamins from fruits, vegetables, berries, herbs. I should add in the diet of low-fat dairy products, protein meals and increase the amount of water consumed. It is not necessary to lean on vegetables from the garden, as accustomed to the thermally treated food the body can not cope with the processing of plant products.
In winter, the body expends a lot of energy to convert into heat, so need more fat and calorie food. This time of year is good to consume a second dish with side dish, jelly, soups.