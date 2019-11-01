Named the main enemies of healthy skin
If your skin condition has significantly deteriorated, it’s time to reconsider the lifestyle and make some adjustments.
By eliminating the negative impact of these five factors, you will noticeably improve your appearance.
The lack of water
Skin is a very sensitive organ, which reacts first to the dehydration. With insufficient water intake the skin becomes dry, cracks appear on the lips, elbows and knees. And what was very frustrating is peeling of the skin, which is often observed in dehydration. Keep in mind that your body requires just water, not coffee, tea, and especially sweet carbonated beverages. At low water the skin loses its elasticity, natural Shine and silkiness.
Aggressive sun
Most our skin gets in the summer. The sun is actually good for the body, but it should be done in moderation. Experts advise spending time in the open sun before 11am and after 6pm. Note that the tan may not be useful. This skin damage which may develop into a serious problem. Long stay under the sun accelerates the aging process of the skin and the appearance of age spots and moles.
Stress
The ubiquitous stress – a constant companion of modern life. And one thing, if we are talking about short-term stress that occurs in response to some unusual events such as horse jumping or a parachute jump. The stress is useful because it prepares the body to overcome the situation.
Another thing – emotional stress, which generates a large amount of cortisol and adrenaline. An excess of these hormones increases oily skin and the appearance of her acne and pimples. In addition, when the stress is significantly reduced immune protection of the body, and we become vulnerable to infections, including skin.
Sweets and flour
If you have a sweet tooth and no day can not live without candy, cake and chocolate, be prepared to pay for their addiction skin health. Excessive flow of sugar in the blood promotes pustular diseases of the skin. Pimples, acne and blackheads, which is not so easy to get rid of.
To improve the skin condition, it is not necessary to completely give up sweets. Just restrict their use and replace some of the flour products more useful sweets: dried fruits, dried prunes, dried apricots or fresh fruit.
A sedentary lifestyle
Not only that, a sedentary lifestyle leads to the appearance of extra pounds, it also significantly deteriorates the condition of your skin. It becomes flabby and saggy. Sports contribute to the improvement of blood microcirculation, which significantly increases the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells.