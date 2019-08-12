Named the main enemies of immunity
The immune system, many remember only during the flu epidemic. But she protects us every day so it is important to know that can penetrate your shield.
The immune system is the Foundation of health. But often people don’t even notice, as they undermine the immune system and do not understand why you are sick. The fact that the work of the immune system and is transparent to you failures can lead to serious weakening of the protective forces of the body. In order to keep your immune system, experts recommend to abandon some harmful habits.
For example, the abuse of sweet. The fact that excessive consumption of sugar suppresses immune cell production. Negatively the immune system is affected by alcohol and UltraPerformance food. The latter include food, fast food, snacks, in other words all food that has passed multiple industrial processing, with a large number of additives, conservatives and so on, with a long shelf life. All of this undermines the immune system and causes inflammation in the body.
One of the most dangerous enemies of the immune system – stress. Constant stress and anxiety greatly weaken the protective functions of the body. Unfortunately, in our society stress is a very common phenomenon. But few people know how to handle him. You should try to keep negative emotions under control and relax. Well help to deal with stress sports and field trips. Some people prefer Board games, meditation or talk therapy. Any option is good – if only you felt the effect.