Named the main reason of developing cancer
Scientists from UK made a statement that obesity has overtaken Smoking as the key reversible causes of the cancer disease. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
Experts say that the increase in mortality from cancer of the intestine, liver, kidney and ovaries caused by overweight. This has led to the warning that the obesity epidemic may soon reverse the progress in treating the disease. According to the office for national statistics, 29% of the adult UK population is currently at risk, double the 1993 level. The study revealed that 14,7% of Britons smoke, which means that obesity overtakes addiction almost doubled the likelihood of developing cancer. Every year, 42,000 people are diagnosed of bowel cancers that are increasingly concerned scientists.
The study’s author Simon Stevens said on this score: “This is another proof that obesity is the new Smoking, I urge all sectors of society to contribute, not to copy the destructive and costly example of the United States”.