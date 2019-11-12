Named the main reason of skin aging
In skin cells the ability of connective tissues play may be reduced due to the reduction in the number of cells.
Spanish researchers have identified the main cause of skin aging and the appearance of age-related changes. The culprit of the appearance of the signs of “coming of age” called the problem of the cellular level.
Research carried out by scientists from Spain, were given the opportunity to determine the root cause of age-related changes on the face. Experts in the field of dermatology are sure that senescent fibroblasts cause changes due to the biological process. Experts believe that the connective tissue cells “lose their identity”. A similar process occurs in all cells of the human body, but its functionality each time has its own individual characteristics.
In skin cells the ability of connective tissues play may be reduced due to the reduction in the number of cells suitable for division. Fibroblasts to acquire the characteristics and similarity with the fatty tissue cells. This metamorphosis disrupts the synthesis of collagen, which is the cause of pigmentation, skin sagging and other similar issues.
Also adversely affect these processes and on the sustainability of the protective functions of skin, causing the occurrence of inflammation throughout the body. This further accelerates the aging process within cells. With the scourge can be fought at the local level, providing a code change fibroids. However, while such a method does not exist, it scientist the world has yet to open to protect humanity from the signs of aging on the skin. In case of successful development of methods of “transcoding” will be to preserve the original appearance of cells and the ability to accurate reproduce for much longer.