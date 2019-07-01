Named the main reasons of breast cancer

The oncologist of Moscow Anatoly Makhson said the main causes that may provoke the development of breast cancer. Was, first and foremost, the risk increases in people with obesity.

Названы основные причины развития рака груди

The expert said that for every extra five pounds of weight increases the risk of breast cancer by 4-8%. The disease is hormone-caused, and the extra fat produces estrogen. To reduce the probability of occurrence of cancer will help physical exercise, for example, 150-300 minutes of aerobic exercise per week.

The oncologist-mammolog Arkady Aksenenko added that to reduce the risk of cancer can an early labor to 20 years and extended breast-feeding.

