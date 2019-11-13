Named the main reasons of early aging
There are two main factors that accelerate aging processes in the body.
According to them, they did a study in which subjects were forced to work hard and experience stress.
The study involved 250 students internship.
After each voltage associated with hard work or stress the subjects have measured the length of telomeres, during cell division and protect the DNA from damage.
Experience has shown that in the course of the influence of these two factors the aging process DNA is accelerated in 6 times.
