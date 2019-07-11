Named the main reasons to abandon energy drinks
Experts said the reasons on the basis of which we should completely abandon the consumption of energy drinks. They negatively affect the body, and increases the risk of diabetes, in some cases, possible diseases of the heart and blood vessels.
At the University of Chicago warned that such drinks have a negative impact overall on the body. Children develop the brain, heart, bones and muscles, as a result, boys and girls energy drink should not be. The adult human body is also vulnerable to the negative effects of these products. This is especially dangerous when mixed with alcohol, as there is a depressive effect on the brain, and this feeling is activated. Robert Segal, founder of the Center of cardiology in Manhattan, expressed his opinion. The caffeine included in energy drinks, can disrupt the ability of blood vessels to expand, as a result, they are prone to narrowing, causing strokes and heart attacks.
The use of additives from herbs, including ginseng, taurine or guarana are not regulated by the FDA. Therefore, you should not believe in their alleged positive effects, said the specialist.