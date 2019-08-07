Named the main symptoms of gluten intolerance
A large number of people are unaware of their gluten intolerance or celiac disease, considering the signs of symptoms of very different diseases. Experts in the field of medicine and health called basic signs, inherent in the problem to which you should pay attention in time to ask for help from professionals.
First and foremost, a gluten intolerance can manifest itself in disorders of the gastrointestinal tract – bloat, nausea, diarrhea or constipation, pain in the abdomen. In addition, the possible abrupt loss or weight gain that occurs due to metabolic disorders or inflammation occurring at the cellular level. Women with gluten intolerance may experience hormonal disorders – disturbances of sleep and menstrual cycle, fluctuations in weight or PMS. These symptoms can worsen during pregnancy and menopause and also puberty.
Often show signs of celiac disease in the failure of the nervous system – loss of concentration, excessive irritability, anxiety, insomnia, fatigue or depression. Also often a symptom of this problem are skin rashes and itching, fragility, and brittle nails, tooth decay or cracking of enamel, sores in the mouth. In some cases, celiac disease may develop on the background of iron deficiency anemia or autoimmune diseases.