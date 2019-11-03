Named the main symptoms of hormonal imbalance
Important information for women.
One of the major health problems that causes the disorder in many women today is hormone imbalance.
Has a hormonal imbalance in women symptoms that you can recognize.
Types of hormonal problems
Enlargement of the thyroid gland: it is a metabolic hormonal disorder. The thyroid gland produces excessive amounts of hormones in the body that can lead to serious problems. In this case, very often lose weight.
Hypothyroidism: in this case, the opposite is happening low production of hormones, which leads to weight gain, and sometimes to the appearance of goiter. This is a characteristic build-up, which is on the neck.
The imbalance of estrogen: sometimes women suffer from imbalance or increase in estrogen levels. This can lead to of uterine fibroids and cysts in the breast.
An excess of cortisol, a stress hormone. Daily commitments, anxiety, nerves – all this leads to over-production of cortisol in the body, causing serious hormonal disease.
The causes of the failure
It has been proven that a hormonal imbalance is most often caused by stress. A stressful lifestyle, unhealthy diet, lack of sleep are the main factors involved in the imbalance.
Irregular ovulation is one of the main causes of imbalance of estrogen and progesterone in women.
Hormonal imbalance can also be caused by medications used to treat diseases. This is especially the case when the drug is taken by women to correct their menstrual cycle and in the treatment of infertility.
In many women hormonal imbalance is manifested while taking oral contraceptive drugs.
Hormonal failure also often occurs due to diet and excessive exercise.
Signs of hormonal imbalance
Sudden and abnormal weight gain – a symptom of hormonal failure. Among other things, the failure may be accompanied by irregular menstrual cycle, fibrocystic mastopathy, fibroids, endometriosis, decreased sexual desire, a urinary tract infection, sudden hair loss. It can be a pain at the level of the lower back with inflammation in the abdomen, painful menstrual cramps, blood clots during menstruation discharge, pain in the lower abdomen or in the ovaries.
One of the most common and significant symptoms of hormonal failure is infertility. Anxiety, depression, headaches and fatigue also are symptoms of hormonal failure. Despite the fact that these symptoms are not uncommon, many women do not associate them with a hormonal imbalance. Another symptom is excessive hair covering the face. To hormonal imbalance can cause polycystic ovaries and unexpected change of mood.
To avoid problems at the hormonal level
Consume antioxidants, such as orange, lemon, blueberry juice and other.
Increase the intake of vitamin A, b (particularly folic acid) and vitamin D.
Increase intake of calcium, magnesium, chromium, selenium, zinc, iodine and omega-3.
Consume flax oil.
Try to lead a healthy lifestyle, exercise, manage stress, don’t spend much time in front of computer or TV. More walk in the fresh air and soak up the sun, but with caution.