Named the main symptoms of lack of iodine in the body
How to get it from food.
Iodine is an essential mineral in the diet. Do you get it? Find out the warning signs of iodine deficiency.
Iodine is needed to produce thyroid hormones that regulate growth, development and metabolism. Because the body does not produce iodine on their own, this mineral is considered essential.
Requirements for iodine vary depending on the stage of life. Adults need 150 micrograms per day. During pregnancy, up to 220 micrograms per day and lactating -290 micrograms per day.
Iodine we can teach, using iodized salt, marine fish and shellfish, milk, cheese, eggs, and vegetables grown in iodine-rich soil. Doctors suggest at least 300 g of seafood per week for adults and up to 400 g for pregnant and lactating women.
After the introduction into use of iodized salt, iodine deficiency is much rarer than before. But it still can happen about 30% of the world’s population is at risk, according to the American thyroid Association. Beware of the following signs of iodine deficiency.
Fatigue, deterioration of mental function.
The only known function of iodine is its indispensable role in the production of thyroid hormones. If not enough iodine, the thyroid gland produces not enough of them. Symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue, constipation, weight gain. Also iodine deficiency mild to moderate degree may impair the mental function and productivity.
Dry skin and sensitivity to cold.
Additional symptoms of hypothyroidism include dry skin, sensitivity to cold and muscle weakness. In women, the risk of hypothyroidism is eight times higher than men’s, making it mainly a problem of women’s health. Although the disease can develop at any age, the risk increases with age, especially after menopause.
Low concentration of iodine in urine.
To check whether there is enough iodine in the body, a doctor orders a urine test. The test results will show whether there is a deficiency of iodine.