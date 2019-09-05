Named the major causes of insomnia
The company’s specialists Blue Sleep specializing in the sale of goods for sleep, the result of the survey said the main causes of insomnia. In most cases the respondents the main factor preventing a normal night’s rest, called the transferred stress.
Due to stress not getting enough sleep almost 53% of the respondents. Another 42% of people suffer from insomnia due to sleeping conditions, including traffic, unacceptable temperature in the bedroom, improper lighting, uncomfortable mattress or bed, etc. About 36% of respondents have trouble falling asleep when there is unfinished business, deadlines that cannot be moved, and 15% due to malnutrition. For example, consuming spicy food triggers heartburn, a Cup of coffee does not allow to properly relax.
By the way, conducted last year a survey among residents of different countries have shown that better sleep the rest of the people of India (68%), and least of all the citizens of South Korea (35%). About 44% of respondents noted that they became worse to sleep for the past 5 years, but most people did not treat the issue of sleep disorder specialists.