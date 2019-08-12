Named the most affordable diesel crossovers
The share of cars of SUV segment is the largest in the structure of the fleet. In some regions more than half of new car sales accounted for by crossovers and SUVs. The diesel version is usually more expensive petrol. Will tell you about five of the most inexpensive diesel SUV.
The experts analyzed the range of crossovers, now in dealer showrooms and made the TOP 5 a relatively affordable diesel versions.
The most budget option would be the Renault Duster. Torquey 1.5-litre diesel engine capacity of 109 HP allows you to feel confident on bad roads. The most affordable package Life offers a modest set of options. One of its main advantages — all-wheel drive. The top version Drive Plus boasts chrome roof rails, air conditioning, electronically and better seat upholstery.
In second place is the updated Hyundai Tucson. The car is equipped with a 2.0-liter diesel engine capacity of 185 HP, which works in conjunction with 8-band “automatic”. In the richest set of High-Tech plus appears combination leather, media system and led optics.
Diesel Skoda Kodiaq. Crossover with the 2.0-liter TDI motor and “robot” DSG-7 feels great both on track and abroad. The car has a huge Luggage compartment volume of 528 liters, and a spacious interior, where even tall second-row passengers feel comfortable. Next comes the closest “relative” Kodiaq Czech – German Volkswagen Tiguan. The crossover is equipped with the same diesel engine 2.0 TDI (150 HP) and “robot” DSG-7.
Completes the TOP 5 most affordable diesel Korean crossover Kia Sportage. Under the hood is located 2.0-liter unit, operating on “heavy” fuel. Its power – 185 HP Motor combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Diesel SUVs are available only in the top configuration Premium.