Named the most beneficial and harmful for the brain products
Experts in the field of medicine and health claim that the wrong diet can negatively affect the health of the human brain. Experts have called the most harmful and useful products for the normal functioning of the main organ of the Central nervous system.
According to experts, in the daily human diet must contain foods such as: leafy green vegetables, fresh berries, a small amount of nuts of different kinds, olive oil, seafood and oily fish. Their use will help to maintain the normal operation of the brain. Not superfluous for this purpose will be fruit, legumes, grains and dairy products, and poultry, for example chicken or Turkey.
Particularly harmful to the brain, other systems and organs, according to experts, can bring the use of increased amounts of salt, semi-finished products, red meat, fried, and made from whole milk products. Their consumption should be kept to a minimum, but preferably does not avoid the health problems and malfunctions of the brain.