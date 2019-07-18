Named the most common mistakes when losing weight
The diet should be aimed at the normalization of metabolism and purification of the body and not rapid weight loss – otherwise, all the lost kilograms will come back very quickly.
“Unfortunately, the majority of Ukrainian women, unlike women in some European countries, for example, choose diet over the Internet. Moreover, attention is often paid to the speed promised weight loss, the availability of products that, when used and reviews online. And this is a huge mistake, because fast diet, on which dieters other positive yelp reviews is the worst thing that you can offer a woman, especially the young, which have yet to bear children and to be active to build your career and personal life,” says the nutritionist.
According to her, most reviews on the Internet are written spontaneously – say, the girl really lost for the 3 day protein diet 5 kg. Of course, she loved it and recommends it to all “friends in misfortune”, but after a week the same visitor to the forum or social media is not writing about what dropped so quickly the pounds came back, there were problems with a chair and edema.
The expert says that no matter what diet women is not used, the typical error in all of them the same.
The worst that can advise a woman who decided to straighten his figure is to stop eating or severely restrict yourself in calories.
“When hunger or insufficient calorie intake slows down the metabolic process and as soon as food again becomes sufficient – the body is urgently begins to dial selects his stocks, plus trying to put a couple kilogrammchik “in reserve” in case again, there will come times of famine,” — said the expert.
According to experts, the main condition for successful weight loss and, most important, save the result is not only to lose weight, but to speed up the metabolism.
“Do not forget also that without using the body needs calories, you lose energy, which is necessary, as well as the brain, that is displayed on the activity and vigor of a man” — said the expert.
Nutritionists advise to eat a varied and often but small portions – ideally 5-6 times a day. Exclude from the diet fried, smoked, salty, fast food, convenience food, cakes and pastries, candy, cakes and soft drinks, coke and alcohol – and weight stabiliziruemost itself without any extra effort.