Named the most common symptoms of problems with thyroid
The list includes seven signs that cannot be ignored.
Lack of energy, increased fatigue and irritability, dry skin, body aches – there are a number of signs that may suggests that your thyroid gland is not all right.
The loss of energy. Thyroid disease affect the energy level and mood. In hypothyroidism felt lack of energy, chronic fatigue, lethargy, confusion.
Cognitive weakness. A failure in the normal functions of the thyroid gland often triggers the appearance of signs of deterioration of the brain, the person becomes distracted, the quality of his mental work falls, it becomes harder to figure out.
Changes in the heartbeat. When disorders in the thyroid gland, people may notice that the frequency of cardiac contractions decreases, or Vice versa, the heart begins to contract more intensely.
A sharp change in weight. Noticeable weight gain or loss over a short time may indicate excessive or insufficient level of thyroid hormones.
The deterioration of the skin and nails. Pronounced dryness of skin and itching are often “speaking” a sign of dysfunction of the thyroid gland. In turn, the nails can become brittle, they occur surround the longitudinal bands.
Pain. Unexplained body pain may be associated with hypothyroidism.
Chills and fever. Increased sensitivity to cold, or hypersensitivity to heat up the small screen can also indicate thyroid disease, which “break” the body’s mechanism to regulate body temperature.