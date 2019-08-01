Named the most dangerous animals to humans in the summer
In summer, people can get sick from various diseases, which are carriers of all sorts of living creatures. Some diseases can lead to the development of severe viruses.
Walking in the forest, it is important to remember about snakes. Not all people experience symptoms after the bite of reptiles, there is an individual intolerance. After contact with a snake body may experience swelling and redness, the victim feels severe pain, vomiting and nausea. To die from the bite of a Viper malovskogo, but the consequences are felt for a long time.
Not always secure people can be in the country. The reason for this mole. Their bites are not passed just like that: you can get rabies and tularemia. Resting near the water, you need to remember about horseflies. Their bite leads to the appearance of anthrax and other serious diseases, it is necessary to immediately go to the clinic. Even worse in a situation with gadfly. On the body of this insect is inhabited by bacteria that penetrate the point of the bite and spoil the body from the inside.