Named the most dangerous consequences of alcohol abuse
The expert from new York University Susan McQuillan presented the most dangerous consequences of alcohol abuse. This list includes not only physical health, but also mental.
According to Susan Macquillan, even if excessive consumption of alcohol leads to tragic events on the ground, and even if the disorder associated with the addiction, not diagnosed, alcoholism has a profound effect over time on each part of the body. Among the most hazardous consequences of Hobbies alcoholic beverages: a high probability of developing cancer of the digestive tract (mouth, throat, esophagus, colon). If we are talking about women, it increases the risk of breast cancer. This also should include liver disease, dysfunction of the cardiovascular system, including increased blood pressure. As for the psychological component, such people are prone to depression, anxiety, have problems with learning and memory.
Excessive alcohol consumption also interferes with reproductive health and sexual functioning, affecting activity and sperm production in men, menstrual disorders and an increased risk of infertility in women. The fair sex there is a high probability of miscarriage, diagnosis of alcohol spectrum disorders in the fetus. Experts advise urgently to consider whether addiction to such health problems.