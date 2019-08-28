Named the most dangerous for procreation profession
The panel of experts identified areas of activity that have a negative impact on the reproductive health of men and women.
According to the specialists, women’s reproductive health has a negative impact on them if they are associated with chemical industries. These factors affected the painters, operators of filling stations and casters.
Particularly at risk are people who work in manufacturing is such a degree as the driver, printmaker, road Builder, grinder.
Also risk to the health of the people working in medical institutions, laboratories, water treatment facilities, in food industry and in animal husbandry. A particular factor has an extreme climate – it’s the people who work in the cold in poorly heated rooms or shops with refrigeration equipment.
Women are not recommended to go to work as the stacker-the packer, moulder and rigger, as it is associated with heavy lifting. In addition, the negative effect on reproductive function is influenced by profession-related exposure to electric, magnetic and electromagnetic fields.
On male reproductive health affect all of the above conditions, except for the severity of the process, experts say.
Reproductive health of parents can affect the unborn child, in particular the work of a parent can cause a lot of violations.