Named the most dangerous months for people with heart disease

| August 2, 2019 | Health | No Comments
The largest number of deaths from cardiovascular disease occur in may and January. The researchers analyzed the influence of weather conditions on sick people. Analyzed data on more than nine thousand cases of myocardial infarction over the past ten years.

Названы самые опасные месяцы для людей с больным сердцем

January and may

In these months, according to statistics, almost 12% more cases of pathologies than in the entire year. Cardiologists have linked the increase in cases of heart attacks to climate change and rapid changes in temperature and pressure. Sudden changes in temperature can trigger jumps in blood pressure and lead to stroke. Especially the vagaries of weather in January and may dangerous for those who already have problems with the cardiovascular system.

November

This is comfortable for the cores of the month was the low coronary disasters — below the annual average of 7.8%. According to experts, the climate and prone to cardiovascular diseases people can relax in November. This month, the researchers named the safest in the number of cardiac pathologies.

