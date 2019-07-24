Named the most dangerous social network for mental health

Researchers believe that the most dangerous social network for the mental health of young people is Instagram.

A study of the Royal society of health of great Britain has shown that the greatest threat to mental health of young people has a social network Instagram.

The survey attracted almost 1.5 thousand respondents aged 14-24 years who gave answers to the questions connected with Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube.

Among the criteria for the evaluation of these resources was bullying, loneliness, depression and anxiety.

The level of positive resources were distributed as follows:

  • YouTube;
  • Twitter;
  • Facebook;
  • Snapchat;
  • Instagram.

Researchers say that first and foremost, Instagram is dangerous for girls, because in social networks spread pictures of supposedly perfect women, which many consider themselves insufficiently attractive.

