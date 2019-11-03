Named the most dangerous substance in our toothpaste and soap
More recently, synthetic organic compound triclosan was widely advertised as a powerful fighter against bacteria and tooth decay. Toothpastes with triclosan was considered required to maintain healthy teeth. However, recent scientific studies put the safety this chemical compound a big question.
Triclosan has been used as a compound with antibacterial and antifungal properties. But recently the Department of sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines USA (Food and Drug Administration – FDA) banned its use in the manufacture of hygiene products, and also as a hospital antiseptic. The reason for the ban was the lack of conclusive evidence of its efficacy and safety. However, evidence of its harm to health too, are not represented…
However, to date, the FDA has allowed to keep the triclosan in the composition of toothpastes, because there are data on its effectiveness in fighting gum disease and in the prevention of gingivitis. However, recent research from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst showed that triclosan accumulates in the bristles of toothbrushes and easily falls in uncontrolled amounts in the mouth when brushing. Moreover, this chemical element is stored in the lint brushes (and continues to get in the mouth) a few weeks after switching to a toothpaste without the triclosan content.
Experiments on mice showed that the accumulation of triclosan in the body leads to decreased levels of production of certain thyroid hormones, impaired immune system function and even triggers tumor. Data on the impact of this element on human health from the scientists yet, so the question of if he’s dangerous to health remains open.