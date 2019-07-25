Named the most dangerous summer foods
Boiled corn, shrimp, sweet rolls and cakes, and dairy products, fast food and snack in the cafe – all in the heat transforms from a delicious lunch at a potential threat.
Most people complain of food with sauces, mushrooms or berries.
However, many just don’t know how to identify damaged goods. In the summer, because of the intense heat, some products that Ukrainians in the winter without fear of buying frozen, become the cause of mass poisoning because they quickly deteriorate, and they breed dangerous bacteria. Experts advise to be especially careful with shrimp, fish, wafer cakes, and tubes, dairy products, raw and cured meats.
According to experts, improper food storage – the main cause of poisoning. In cafes and caterers should avoid dishes with sauces. Salads, pizza, and more preferably not buy, too.
Catching an intestinal infection can be at home. To avoid this, fish and meat need to turn up the quality heat treatment. If the river fish, chicken or pork nedzarici or nedopil, you can quickly end up in the hospital. So, if you feel the symptoms of food poisoning, contact your doctor immediately. And even when poisoning need to drink sorbents and to prevent dehydration, because the latter is dangerous for its consequences, convulsions and inflammation of the entire body, and it can happen within a few hours.