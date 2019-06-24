Named the most dangerous sweetness
With the onset of heat children spend more time in the fresh air and walking, moms often buy a variety of sweets.
The doctors gave some advice about this, it’s not always a joy for the child is useful, and in some cases dangerous to health and life.
Experts do not recommend to buy the children candy. In their opinion this is the most dangerous sweetness for the child’s body. When a child resolves a Lollipop in a mouth forms a hostile environment that negatively affect the teeth. In such cases, the risk of dental caries is very high.
Also, doctors noted that the lollipops a huge number of dyes, which can later develop allergic child.
There are many cases when the child’s mouth Lollipop, it, running, falling on him, what happen injuries of varying severity.
Doctors advise to take a walk fruits and vegetables, they are much more useful for the growing organism, they have a large amount of vitamins that will bring your baby only benefit.