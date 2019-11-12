Named the most effective and useful diet
Experts in the field of dietetics reviewed 40 of the most popular diets for weight loss. The study experts have called the most simple, effective and most useful diet for 2019.
The ranking of the best diets was published in the magazine U. S. News & World Report. Diet was evaluated by various parameters: good for the body, efficiency, availability, and other. Victory, according to several key parameters, won the Mediterranean diet. The term appeared in the 50-ies of XX century and was introduced to Ansel and Margaret Keyes – American scientists who studied the effect of food on health.
Interestingly, the Mediterranean diet is different from others in that it is not a specific diagram or manual, but a set of principles of nutrition. The essence of these principles is very simple. The main diet consists of different vegetables, legumes, nuts and whole grains. While sweets and fatty meats are eaten rarely or are excluded altogether.
As a dessert every day eaten fruits and berries. Bread and pasta made from whole grain durum wheat can be part of daily diet. The main source of fats – oils direct extraction. Dairy products consumed in the form of yogurt or young cheese.
Eggs use a small amount – about 4 pieces a week. Meat is a preference for fish and poultry, but is not used daily and several times a week. The balance of power is distributed as follows: 60% carbohydrates, 30% fats (mostly olive oil), 10% protein (beans, peas, chickpeas, meat, fish. bird). This diet helps to normalize weight without risk to health. In addition, it significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, strengthens the immune system and positively affects the health in General.