Named the most effective summer diet
Cucumber diet is one of the simplest and most effective methods of weight loss in the shortest time.
Besides, in summer this diet is very economical, since this green vegetable is in season is cheap enough.
The essence of the diet of cucumber in the impact of fresh vegetables on human physiology: stimulation of digestion, cleansing of the intestine and the whole organism, the normalization of water-salt balance and diuretic effect, activates the metabolism. The Lime will tell you how to lose weight quickly and without harm to health with the use of cucumbers.
Subject to mono, that is the meals only pickles, you can lose 10 pounds in a week. However, keep in mind that a sharp decline is unhealthy and dangerous. A more secure option cucumber diet — with the addition of other products. This version of the diet gives a smaller result (6-7 pounds), but does less damage.
Cucumber diet for a week
The first day
Breakfast: slice of toast, cheese and cucumber.
Lunch: salad from fresh cucumbers and a glass of low-fat yogurt.
Dinner: egg salad and cucumber, yogurt, orange.
The second day
Breakfast: oat porridge with cucumber, kefir, plain yogurt or green tea.
Lunch: soup of vegetables.
Dinner: cucumbers, toast and yogurt.
The third day
Breakfast: low fat cottage cheese.
Lunch: salad with cucumbers and chicken.
Dinner: a glass of kefir with cinnamon.
The fourth day
Breakfast: toast with cucumbers and cheese.
Lunch: salad of greens, cheese.
Dinner: a glass of kefir.
The fifth day
Breakfast: vegetable salad with cucumbers, yogurt or green tea.
Lunch: boiled fish with rice, yogurt.
Dinner: an Apple or an orange.
The sixth day
Breakfast: chicken fillet with salad.
Lunch: vegetable soup, two cucumber.
Dinner: yogurt and toast with cheese.
The seventh day
Breakfast: vegetable salad and chicken.
Lunch: dairy products.
Dinner: dairy products.
Contraindications cucumber diet
It is important to remember that the cucumber diet is not for everyone. It is contraindicated for people suffering from diseases of the kidneys, stomach and intestines. Sit on a cucumber diet is contraindicated in pregnant women and nursing mothers. Hard this method of losing weight is given to athletes and people with active intellectual activity.