Named the most expected novelties of the Tokyo motor show
International motor show in Japan gives a chance to show local brands, including small companies.
After analyzing the websites of the manufacturers we have made a rating of the most interesting, in our opinion, the novelties of the Tokyo motor show.
Concept electric car Lexus
Premium sub-brand of Toyota — Lexus company is planning to showcase its first electric vehicle. It is a compact sitikar with a high roof that extends the interior space. Screens located on either side of the steering wheel are used to display data in the multimedia system.
Despite the fact that the novelty is designed to demonstrate the further development of the design models of the brand, Lexus has hinted that, at least some of these decisions will appear in the coming years.
“We believe that our future may resemble this design,” — said Vice-President of Lexus’s koji Sato.
The first production electric car Mazda
The rotary engine of the Mazda will come back and debut will take place in Tokyo, but do not look for the continuation of the legendary RX-8. It is an alternative to the first serial electric car company. Novelty has never been caught by fotosporno, but we already know that it will be an Autonomous electric car.
New eco-friendly crossover gets a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 35.5 kW/h, which feeds the engine with 140 HP
Hybrid from Mitsubishi
Concept car Mitsubishi, which will show in Tokyo will primarily represent the next generation of hybrid propulsion systems, working on the principle Plug-in Hybrid. The company indicated that it made the units smaller and lighter than the one in the current Outlander, which will allow to electrify more compact models such as the Eclipse Cross. Information about the new product yet classified, but based on previously published teaser, we will present a futuristic concept of SUV with outdoor speakers and plenty of carbon fiber.
Subaru Levorg
In exactly a month the public will be able to see the new generation concept car Subaru Levorg, which will receive an evolutionary design. This model will retain the characteristic punch in the center of the rear wheel arches and horizontal taillights.
Information about the technical characteristics of the versatile new generation yet, but it is expected that the novelty will be built on a modular platform SGP, which is the basis of all the latest Subaru models. This “truck” can significantly improve the body rigidity.
In the teaser video says that “we live in an era when Autonomous driving technology is widely disseminated,” so it is reasonable to assume that the set of driver assistance features EyeSight will be expanded.
Toyota GT86
The coupe segment is not a mass, but Toyota managed to create an economic rationale for the emergence of the second generation of the model GT86. From unconfirmed sources we know that the next Toyota GT86 to debut as a concept close to serial. And nearby will be a new Subaru BRZ.
This time the coupe from various automakers will not look exactly the same, each of them will have its own personality, but again they are identical and share a platform.
It is assumed that the motion model will be shown to the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine used in the Ascent SUV produced and sold in America.