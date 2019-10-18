Named the most expensive car brands of 2019
Consulting Agency Interbrand has made the next rating of the most expensive brands in the world. In 2019, it includes 14 car companies: fastest growing was Ferrari (+12% to last year’s assessment), and outsider — Kia (-7 percent).
Most expensive car brand, according to Interbrand, was again Toyota: the brand value was estimated at 56,236 billion dollars, which is five percent more than the year before. On the second and third positions are Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
The German brand was estimated at 50,832 and 41,440 billion, respectively, with the increase compared to the previous year by five and one percent. The Volkswagen brand is 12,921 billion dollars, and Land Rover — a total of 5,855 billion.
The greatest change of value in a big way showed Ferrari: the increase will be 12 percent, to 6,458 billion dollars. Outsiders of the rating became Kia (minus seven percent), and Nissan and Land Rover (both showed a drop of six percent).