Named the most expensive football club in the world
Real Madrid
KPMG on its official website published a list of the most expensive football clubs in 2020 in Europe.
First place in the ranking was occupied by real Madrid, which was estimated at 3,478 billion euros. Behind it there is the “Manchester United” (3,342), and the three locked the Catalan “Barcelona” (3,193).
Despite the fact that this nomination was not formally noted clubs of the football conference outside of the aisles of the “Old world”, it is safe to say that real Madrid is the most expensive club in the world.
It should be noted that KPMG has published a report today, but the assessment on January 1, 2020, i.e., before the pandemic COVID-19.
We will add that in the top 10 of English clubs account for 60%.
Top 15 most expensive clubs of Europe:
- Real – 3,478 billion euros.
- Manchester United – 3,342
- Barcelona – 3,193
- Bavaria – 2,878
- Liverpool – 2,658
- Manchester City – 2,606
- Chelsea – 2,218
- Tottenham 2,067
- PSG – 1,911
- Arsenal – 1,852
- Juventus – 1,735
- Borussia Dortmund – 1,281
- Atletico – 1,197
- Inter – 983
- Schalke – 814