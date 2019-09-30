Named the most frequently used toxic cosmetics
The cosmetic composition is regulated by law. Despite this, the experts identified four types of most commonly used toxic products.
Lipstick may contain carcinogens, toxins, heavy metals, dangerous for the body and nervous system. We are talking about lead, aluminum, cadmium, chrome. Woman ink lips 2-3 times a day, eats about 24 mg of product. Harmful substances can penetrate into the placenta, and therefore dangerous to the fetus. To protect health, you need to choose certified product.
In nail Polish manufacturers can add reducing fertility phthalates, formaldehyde and toluene. Substances can easily penetrate into the body in the form of inhaled vapor. To protect health it is recommended to apply varnish in a well ventilated area, and not to bite my nails.
90% of deodorants contain aluminium salts and that are able to initiate the development of breast cancer. To reduce the risk it is better not to apply antiperspirants on the newly shaven armpits.
Part hair dye, especially dark colors, are ammonia, toluene, resorcinol, PPD. Toxic substances can cause bladder cancer in hairdressers and women, coloring hair every month and a half. To protect the health only when you transition to natural analogues, Indigo or henna.