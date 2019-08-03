Named the most harmful for the stomach diet
The doctor called diets that can undermine health.
“Correct” shape in the summer much easier than, say, in the winter – because in the heat of the appetite is reduced, instead of desserts is quite possible to enjoy the summer berries and fruits, in addition, eating a large amount of water, we are significantly speeding up the metabolism and promote fast calorie-burning, but in practice sometimes things are not so simple.
Any diet should be balanced and contain all the food groups that are necessary to man. In summer the basis of the diet should be vegetables and fruits, berries and greens.
“Do not stick to the reads on the Internet diets that promise quick weight loss. It quickly dropped weight as easily come back. And unbalanced diet can significantly undermine the health and ruin a long awaited vacation. One of the most dangerous think dieting on juices. Implies that the whole week you will eat only freshly squeezed juices. Fresh do supply the body with all necessary useful nutrients, besides fruits and vegetables help cleanse the body and remove toxins. However, vitamins and minerals in the fruits and vegetables more than the juices from them,” — said the expert.
According to her, some juices can not eat, no matter how healthy and natural they are. So the hunger vertigo and a rumbling stomach is virtually guaranteed. And the lack of calories will lead to slower metabolism.
“Besides, when this “food”, you get a lot of sugars. And the toxins need fiber, and juice it is not enough. It is also worth noting that such a diet may cause metabolic disorders and even more weight gain,” says the doctor.
No less dangerous lemon diet that promises fast results. Its essence: a whole week – no food, instead, it is suggested to drink a gallon a drink made from diluted with water lemon juice and Cayenne pepper.
“This is one of the most dangerous diets that can trigger the development of peptic ulcer disease, diseases of the digestive tract and many other troubles. Weight with this “diet” is really gone, but you can seriously to bring the body to the same lethargy, apathy, bad mood and hungry fainting literally guaranteed. Stick to it, not even a completely healthy person, not to mention the people who suffer from chronic illnesses,” says the doctor.
One should not sit on any diet that suggests consume a daily minimum of 1,200 calories.