Named the most harmful products for eye health

| July 26, 2019 | Health | No Comments
The list includes salt, coffee and alcohol.

The food that people consume affects their health. Doctors told what products should refuse to preserve visual acuity.

Salt

Consumption of salt in large quantities can cause such terrible diseases as glaucoma or cataracts. In the worst case can cause complete loss of vision. Doctors recommend to eat no more than one teaspoon of salt per day.

Coffee

Coffee despite the many useful properties, the abuse may provoke an increase in intraocular pressure, which can result in human glaucoma.

Alcohol

A variety of alcoholic beverages causing disruption of perception, and gradually worsen the human eye.

