Named the most harmful to tooth enamel drinks
Regular consumption of these drinks can lead to serious damage of tooth enamel until the complete destruction of the teeth, — such conclusion was made by scientists from Switzerland.
Employees of the University of Berne shared the results of their observations. Their study reports Tages Anzeiger. It says that scientists associated with the consumption of some beverages particularly high risk of damage to the tooth enamel, and these drinks they believe hibiscus tea, alcohol and a variety of low-calorie soda.
“Regular consumption of harmless beverages may lead to serious violation of the integrity of the tooth enamel of the person, until the complete destruction,” the researchers said.
The most aggressive drinks in relation to dental enamel they consider hibiscus tea. Its high acidity acts on the tooth enamel like rust on old iron. As for low-calorie sodas, they, according to scientists, harm the teeth with excessive contents of citric and ascorbic acid which is used in this soda in the form of stabilizers.
To the conclusion about the dangers of these drinks for tooth enamel, scientists have conducted a study using extracted teeth provided by dental offices. The enamel of these teeth were exposed to samples of different drinks. As a result, the experts made a number of interesting conclusions.
For example, they found that the tooth enamel has no destructive effect wine. Scientists see the merit of a wine antioxidant polyphenols. It was also found that the tooth enamel is less harmful energy drinks. Although, this advantage of power is offset by the number of potential unfavorable effects of the body that are associated with their use.
Speaking of the most harmful beverages, the researchers have recommended to prevent damage to the enamel add to juices calcium, it is able to neutralize the environment of the oral cavity.